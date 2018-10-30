12-year-old girl says masked man tried to grab her in New Baltimore

A 12-year-old girl said a masked man tried to grab her in New Baltimore. (WDIV)

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. - A 12-year-old girl said a masked man tried to grab her hand Monday while she was walking in New Baltimore.

Police said the girl was walking northeast on Green Street near a hair salon on Blackwell Street when a man tried to grab her left hand.

The girl said she pulled away and fled into a nearby business to call a family member.

She described the man as 40 to 60 years old and 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, oversized black sweat pants, dirty white Nike shoes and a winter pull-up mask.

No vehicle was seen or reported, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the New Baltimore Police Department at 586-725-2181.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.