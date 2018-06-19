12-year-old Michigan boy killed in basement collapse after flash flooding

The Wilderness Car Wash in Houghton, Michigan, stands next to a parcel of washed out land from floods on June 16, 2018.

A 12-year-old Michigan boy has died after being injured in a building collapse caused by flood waters in Houghton County.

TV6 reports the boy, Thatcher Markham, passed away Monday night at Motts Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.

The basement collapse happened early Sunday morning in Houghton County as flood waters caused devastation in the Northern Michigan area.

The heavy weekend rains have swelled waterways in the area that are washing away large chunks of concrete and asphalt, littering roads with debris. Some residents are using boats to get around.

Flash flooding also damaged and closed roads in parts of northern Wisconsin and Minnesota. One death in Wisconsin has been attributed to the floods.

