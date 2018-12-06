122 charged in child pornography investigations in southeast Ontario

TORONTO - Ontario Province Police announced Wednesday they charged 122 people with 551 charges related to online child sexual abuse in November.

Police said one purpose of their news conference was to convey the massive scope of online sexual abuse of children in Ontario.

CBC reports the arrests represent a fraction of a multimillion-dollar business that has profited from the abuse of more than 2,000 children since 2006.

Authorities said they are seeing victims get younger and the abuse more violent.

A total of 55 victims were identified during the past month of investigations and referred to community support services. The youngest victim was 3-years-old.

"People profit from the harm done to the most vulnerable members of our society," said OPP Deputy Commissioner Rick Barnum. "They profit from hurting children."

On Oct. 29, Windsor border officials made an arrest and stopped child pornography from entering Canada from Detroit. During an inspection, authorities examined the driver's electronic devices and discovered the alleged child pornography.

"Every image of child sexual abuse represents a real victim," Barnum said. "Every trading or transmission of that image is a revictimization of that child."

The full press conference can be seen here.

On October 29, #CBSA officers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel seized suspected child pornography while conducting a secondary examination. A Canadian resident was arrested and charged. pic.twitter.com/4pgNdnajxu — Border Services SOR (@CanBorderSOR) November 27, 2018

