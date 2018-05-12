12th Precinct hosting free child car seat check event Saturday

DETROIT - As part of Kohl's SAFE 4 Kids program, the Detroit Police Department, 12th Precinct, is hosting a child car seat check event so you can ensure your child's safety while driving.

The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1441 W. Seven Mile Road in Detroit, just west of Woodward Avenue.

The event will provide parents with replacement car seats, if necessary, while supplies last. A child must be present with parents at the event. No appointments are needed, and attendees will be helped on a first come, first served basis.

For more information on Kohl's SAFE 4 Kids program, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.