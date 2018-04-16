13 Detroit public schools closed Monday due to power outages

DETROIT - The following Detroit Public Schools Community District schools are closed Monday because the buildings are without power:

Ann Arbor Trail Brenda Scott Burns Carver (went back out) Dossin (New) Dixon Duke Ellington (New) Harms Holmes, A.L. (New) Mann Munger (New) Nolan Pershing

The district sent this phone message to parents:

Dear Families and Staff,

Your school is closed Today, Monday, April 16 due to a power outage in the building and surrounding area. Our facilities team is in close contact with the power utility companies and will alert us when the power has been restored. Please stay tuned to the media the District’s website at detroitk12.org for updates. Thank you and have a good day.

