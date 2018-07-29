13 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.

Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.

The 13 beaches listed are:

Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach Houghton

Scotch Lake - Scotch Lake Residents Oakland

Newburgh Lake - Newburgh and Sumac Pointes - Hines Park Wayne

Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach Arenac

Bobcat Lake - Bobcat Gogebic

Copper Harbor - Lighthouse Overlook Keweenaw

Silver Spring Lake - Silver Spring Lake Wayne

Eagle Lake - Lakeland Estates Oakland

Steusser Lake - Steusser Lake Ontonagon

Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach Macomb

Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Bessinger Road Beach Arenac

Belleville Lake - Van Buren Township Park Wayne

Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park Gladwin



