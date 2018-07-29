13 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.
Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.
The 13 beaches listed are:
- Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach Houghton
- Scotch Lake - Scotch Lake Residents Oakland
- Newburgh Lake - Newburgh and Sumac Pointes - Hines Park Wayne
- Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach Arenac
- Bobcat Lake - Bobcat Gogebic
- Copper Harbor - Lighthouse Overlook Keweenaw
- Silver Spring Lake - Silver Spring Lake Wayne
- Eagle Lake - Lakeland Estates Oakland
- Steusser Lake - Steusser Lake Ontonagon
- Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach Macomb
- Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Bessinger Road Beach Arenac
- Belleville Lake - Van Buren Township Park Wayne
- Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park Gladwin
-
