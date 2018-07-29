News

13 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels

Some of the levels are due to runoff

By Ken Haddad

baycounty-mi.gov

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.

Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.

The 13 beaches listed are:

  • Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach    Houghton
  • Scotch Lake - Scotch Lake Residents    Oakland
  • Newburgh Lake - Newburgh and Sumac Pointes - Hines Park    Wayne
  • Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach    Arenac
  • Bobcat Lake - Bobcat    Gogebic
  • Copper Harbor - Lighthouse Overlook    Keweenaw
  • Silver Spring Lake - Silver Spring Lake    Wayne
  • Eagle Lake - Lakeland Estates    Oakland
  • Steusser Lake - Steusser Lake    Ontonagon
  • Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach    Macomb
  • Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Bessinger Road Beach    Arenac
  • Belleville Lake - Van Buren Township Park    Wayne
  • Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park    Gladwin
  •  

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.