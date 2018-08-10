13 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged 13 Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.

Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.

The 13 beaches listed are:

Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach Houghton

Newburgh Lake - Newburgh and Sumac Pointes - Hines Park Wayne

Bobcat Lake - Bobcat Gogebic

Copper Harbor - Lighthouse Overlook Keweenaw

Eagle Lake - Lakeland Estates Oakland

Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach Macomb

Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park Oakland

Upper Pettibone Lake - 657 Dunleavy Oakland

Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Brissette Beach Township Park Bay

Lake St. Clair - New Baltimore Park Beach Macomb

Lake Huron - Holland Road Beach St. Clair

Teeple Lake - Teeple Lake Recreation Area - Highland State Park Oakland

Tipsico Lake - Brown's Landing Mobile Home Park Oakland

