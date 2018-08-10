News

13 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels

Some of the levels are due to runoff

By Ken Haddad

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged 13 Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.

Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.

The 13 beaches listed are:

  • Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach    Houghton
  • Newburgh Lake - Newburgh and Sumac Pointes - Hines Park    Wayne
  • Bobcat Lake - Bobcat    Gogebic
  • Copper Harbor - Lighthouse Overlook    Keweenaw
  • Eagle Lake - Lakeland Estates    Oakland
  • Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach    Macomb
  • Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park    Oakland
  • Upper Pettibone Lake - 657 Dunleavy    Oakland
  • Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Brissette Beach Township Park    Bay
  • Lake St. Clair - New Baltimore Park Beach    Macomb
  • Lake Huron - Holland Road Beach    St. Clair
  • Teeple Lake - Teeple Lake Recreation Area - Highland State Park    Oakland
  • Tipsico Lake - Brown's Landing Mobile Home Park    Oakland

