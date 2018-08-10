13 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged 13 Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.
Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.
The 13 beaches listed are:
- Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach Houghton
- Newburgh Lake - Newburgh and Sumac Pointes - Hines Park Wayne
- Bobcat Lake - Bobcat Gogebic
- Copper Harbor - Lighthouse Overlook Keweenaw
- Eagle Lake - Lakeland Estates Oakland
- Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach Macomb
- Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park Oakland
- Upper Pettibone Lake - 657 Dunleavy Oakland
- Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Brissette Beach Township Park Bay
- Lake St. Clair - New Baltimore Park Beach Macomb
- Lake Huron - Holland Road Beach St. Clair
- Teeple Lake - Teeple Lake Recreation Area - Highland State Park Oakland
- Tipsico Lake - Brown's Landing Mobile Home Park Oakland
