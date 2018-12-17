13 most-read Metro Detroit news stories of 2018 on ClickOnDetroit

Detroit is one of the busiest news cities in America and 2018 did nothing to change that fact.

In 2018, Metro Detroit saw a meteor, an earthquake, an international funeral and many other major news stories with a national reach.

Here's a look at the 13 most-read stories in ClickOnDetroit in 2018:

The two longtime TV voices of the Detroit Tigers were involved in apparent physical altercation that eventually resulted in both of them being removed from their jobs.

The incident happened near the end of the Detroit Tigers season, in September, but both Impemba and Allen released statements last week about the incident.

In 1927, the town of about 300 people was the victim of a gruesome attack at its school. The attack was executed by a former school board member, Andrew Kehoe, who was seeking revenge for losing an election. Bath Township, known for being home to the worst mass murder at a school in U.S. history, is about 100 miles northwest of Detroit.

A Waterford Township man said he did what he had to do to protect his family when a stranger walked into his house unannounced.

Dental braces can fix a number of issues: crooked teeth, gaps, under bites, overbites, jaw issues and more. Braces can also cost quite a bit of money, which is why a Facebook advertisement pricing braces at just $150 was enticing to some residents in Metro Detroit.

Help Me Hank received pictures of the advertisements that were popping up on Facebook and Instagram.

A 19-year-old woman checking into the Beaumont Dearborn emergency room on Feb. 10 was attacked by a man waiting in the lobby.

Security footage obtained by WDIV shows the attack. The victim was at the hospital thinking she broke her jaw in a fall on the ice earlier that day. She had no idea what was coming while she stood at the receptionist desk.

Van Buren Township school officials were investigating an elementary teacher who operates and performs for an X-rated internet porn site with her husband.

A wild crash involving at least five vehicles in Westland ended with a man getting out of his car and taking off his clothes, officials said.

The five-car pileup happened at Wayne and Warren roads. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, but officials said there were no serious injuries.

A 16-year-old student died at a hospital after she was stabbed by another student at Fitzgerald High School in Warren.

Police said there was a fight between a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old girl. The 17-year-old took out a kitchen-style knife and stabbed the 16-year-old twice in the chest.

A student at Central Michigan University shot and killed his parents a dorm, triggering an active shooter response on campus.

Diva Davis, 47, and James Eric Davis Sr., 48, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside Campbell Hall on the west side of Central Michigan's campus in Mount Pleasant. James Eric Davis, Sr. was a police officer in Bellwood, Ill., which is just west of Chicago.

Devon Pitts via CNN A Canadian goose charges a high school golfer near Blissfield, Michigan.

A Michigan high schooler was the victim of a goose attack at a golf course last weekend and there are photos to prove it.

Blissfield High School posted photos of the goose attacking one of their players on the course and the photos have gone viral.

A Tuesday night in Michigan was a lot more exciting than anyone probably planned it to be.

Around 8:10 p.m. on Jan. 16 (give or take), a meteor flew past Southern Michigan, triggered a weak earthquake and blowing up your social media feed.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed Tuesday that a meteor was sighted over Metro Detroit and caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.

Michigan became the 10th state to approve a measure to legalize recreational marijuana, and the first in the Midwest.

The proposal passed 55 percent "yes" to 44 percent "no." The official vote total is 2,285,364 in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in Michigan.

Marijuana is now decriminalized in the state, but you won't be able to purchase it just yet. It could take up to a year for state legislators and businesses to figure out the licensing aspect.

Legendary musician and entertainment icon Aretha Franklin passed away this year at the age of 76.

Her passing was followed by weeks of tributes and ending with a massive, internationally watched funeral service that drew some of the biggest names on earth.

More: 10 moments from Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit

Here are some other notable stories:

