13-year-old boy charged in connection with bomb threat against Pontiac Middle School

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 13-year-old boy was charged in connection with a bomb threat at a middle school in Pontiac.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a comment made during a live stream on Facebook about a bomb at Pontiac Middle School. The comment was posted under the name "Barnyard Boogie."

The school liaison officer was able to identify the Facebook profile photo as a student.

Authorities said the boy admitted to making the threat during an interview.

The boy was charged with malicious use of a telecommunications service.

A hearing was held Friday and the boy is being lodged at Oakland County Children's Village.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.