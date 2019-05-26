13-year-old boy injured after being struck by driver in Detroit pedestrian crash

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

DETROIT - A pedestrian crash that happened Saturday afternoon near Memorial Street and Whitlock Avenue is being investigated by Detroit police.

Authorities said a 38-year-old woman was driving a white 2012 Dodge Journey northbound on Memorial Street when the victim, a 13-year-old boy, suddenly turned in front of her vehicle on his bicycle and was hit.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police said the driver remained on scene, and drugs and alcohol are not contributing factors in the crash.



