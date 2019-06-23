13-year-old boy playing basketball shot on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 13-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon while playing basketball in Detroit.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. near the intersection of Puritan Avenue and Greenlawn Street, just west of Livernois Avenue.

Police said the boy was playing basketball when an unknown person opened fire, striking the 13-year-old. The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.

