13-year-old boy Pontiac student charged in connection with bomb threat against Florida school

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 13-year-old Pontiac boy was charged in connection with a bomb threat against a middle school in Florida.

On Thursday night, the student made the threat via Facebook Live, authorities said. A California resident reported the threat to authorities, who were able to identify and arrest the student.

Authorities said the boy admitted to making the threat during an interview.

The boy was charged with malicious use of a telecommunications service.

A hearing was held Friday and the boy is being lodged at Oakland County Children's Village.

