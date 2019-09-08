13-year-old boy shot as he and 3-year-old brother play with gun in Detroit home

DETROIT - Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot when he and his 3-year-old brother were playing with a gun.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before midnight Saturday in the 17500 block of Avon Street, near Outer Drive.

Police said the 13-year-old was shot in his back and the bullet exited through his stomach. Police are investigating to find out who owns the gun, how the children got their hands on it and if the 3-year-old pulled the trigger or if the gun discharged on its own.

The 13-year-old was rushed to a hospital. He is expected to be OK.

