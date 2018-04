A 13-year-old boy was shot in the foot while sleeping on the couch on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 13-year-old boy was shot Thursday morning while sleeping at his home on Detroit's west side.

Police said the boy was sleeping at his home on Plainview Avenue near Evergreen and Joy roads when someone fired several shots into the house around 1:30 a.m.

The boy was struck in the foot. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police said they haven't found the shooting suspect.

