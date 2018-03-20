13-year-old Warren girl has been found after endangered missing advisory issued

WARREN, Mich. - A 13-year-old girl who went missing Monday morning on her way to school in Warren has been found, police said.

An endangered missing advisory was issued for Alyssa Katherine Golding after she was last seen walking to school at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of 12 Mile and Schoenherr roads.

Alyssa Golding (WDIV)

She was wearing a black puffy knee-length coat, a neon pink hooded sweatshirt, and black and white Nike gym shoes. She was described as having blonde hair and blue eyes.

