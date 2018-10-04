13th annual Mega March for Animals this weekend

MILFORD, Mich. - Michigan Humane Society's 13th annual Mega March for Animals is this weekend with an event in Milford and Detroit.

The humane society expects 1,000 supporters and their dogs at the two events.

The first event is Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon with the walk beginning at 10 a.m., rain or shine, at Kensington Metropark's Martindale Beach located at 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI 48380.

The second event is Sunday from 9 a.m. until noon with the walk beginning at 10 a.m., rain or shine, at the Detroit RiverWalk’s Cullen Plaza (formerly Rivard Plaza) located at 1340 Atwater Street, Detroit, MI 48207.

The walks go as far as two miles and marchers will fulfill pledges they recorded since July.

Walkers at Kensington Metropark will enjoy free admission (up to a $10 value). Walkers in Detroit will enjoy a free Pack Walk guided by Canine to Five. And all those who register will receive a free event T-shirt.

Visit MichiganHumane.org/megamarch for more information on how to register.

