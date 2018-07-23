14 shots fired into Pontiac home with 3 women, 5-year-old boy sleeping inside

Police said 14 shots were fired into a Pontiac home. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police said 14 shots were fired into a Pontiac home while three women and a 5-year-old boy slept inside.

Deputies were called at 4:39 a.m. Monday to the 100 block of Starlite Lane, where residents said they were awakened by gunfire.

The 32-year-old woman, 45-year-old woman and 25-year-old woman at the home said they were asleep when they heard gunfire and breaking glass. A 5-year-old boy was also inside the home, police said.

The residents said they discovered the front window had been struck by bullets, but they didn't see who was responsible for the shooting.

Nobody was injured during the shooting, police said.

Deputies found 14 spent shell casings that were found lying in the street in front of the home.

