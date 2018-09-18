14-year-old boy fatally shot at Detroit home: Here's what we know

DETROIT - The shooting happened 5 p.m. Monday at a home in the 5200 block of Hillcrest Street.

The victim's 10-year-old brother alerted a neighbor that his 14-year-old brother had been shot.

Police have been working to figure out how the teen had been shot and why.

Investigators were still working Tuesday morning to sort out how a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday evening.

Family members and neighbors were watching as Detroit police searched for evidence at the home in the 5200 block of Hillcrest Street near Moross Avenue and Chandler Park Drive.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. Monday. Detroit police said the teen's 10-year-old brother went to a neighbor and told them his brother had been shot in the head. Police were working to figure out who shot the teen and if it was an accidental shooting.

Investigators spent nearly 5 hours looking for evidence. The Michigan State Police K9 unit was called in to help search for bullet shell casings. However, the Detroit Police Department would not say whether or not a gun was found.

More answers are expected Tuesday.

