14-year-old boy in critical condition after falling off bridge into water in Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition Tuesday after falling off a bridge and into the water in Plymouth Township, officials said.

A group of children were playing on train tracks when the boy fell off the bridge and into the water and hit his head, according to officials.

The bridge is off of Edward Hines Drive near Wilcox.

Firefighters pulled the boy from the water and took him to a hospital. They said he had suffered head trauma.

