14-year-old boy shot, killed at home on Hillcrest Street in Detroit

DETROIT - Family members and neighbors watched as Detroit police officers searched for evidence in the death of a 14-year-old boy.

Officers were called just before 5 p.m. Monday on reports of a teenager being shot in the head.

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Hillcrest Street near Moross Avenue and Chandler Park Drive on Detroit’s east side.

Detroit police said the teen’s 10-year-old brother went to a neighbor and told them his brother had been shot in the head.

Investigators spent nearly five hours scouring the street and home for evidence, but they would not comment on whether a weapon was recovered.

A Michigan State Police K-9 unit was also called in, specifically to search for shell casings. Detroit police are the lead investigators in the case.

The teen's mother and grandmother did not want to talk about the case.

