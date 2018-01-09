14-year-old Detroit boy missing after leaving home overnight without permission

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing teenager who left home overnight without permission and didn't return.

Damion Gomez, 14, left his grandmother's home in the 900 block of N. Clarendon Street between midnight and 6 a.m. Monday, police said. Damion's grandmother said he didn't have permission to leave, and he failed to return.

Damion is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has blue or hazel eyes; brown, medium-length, curly hair and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt, a green Ecko shirt, black jeans and red and black Jordan gym shoes.

Damion is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1000 or 313-596-1040.

