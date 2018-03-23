14-year-old girl arrested after threats prompt Oak Park School District to close for 2 days

OAK PARK, Mich. - A 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with threats of violence this week against schools within the Oak Park School District.

District leaders chose to cancel classes on Thursday and Friday after receiving the threats. The district announced the closure Wednesday night.

Police said the district notified them Tuesday "regarding numerous threats circulating throughout various social media channels threatening to 'shoot up' several schools within the school district."

A 14-year-old Oak Park School District student was arrested Friday for making and circulating threats, police said. She remains in police custody. Police will be presenting the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for appropriate charges.

"We take each and every threat to the safety of our community members and our schools very seriously," reads a statement from City Manager Erik Tungate. "Our children's safety is an absolute top priority."

Oak Park supports three public school districts, along with several Jewish, charter, pre-kindergarten, nursery and Montessori schools.

"We are urging parents to ensure their children understand the consequences they could face -- consequences that could impact them for the rest of their lives -- if they make threats against classmates, schools or the community, at large," said Public Safety Director Steve Cooper.

Such threats can result in arrest, lengthy jail time, being expelled from school, and declined college enrollment or employment opportunities.

"In today's climate, these threats whether stated online, over the phone, through email, or in-person are treated as threats to the safety of others and are investigated accordingly," said Cooper.

The Oak Park School District was closed on Thursday and Friday while police conducted their investigation and met with staff.

Here is the letter from Superintendent Daveda J. Colbert sent to parents and families earlier this week:

"We are operating with caution and on high alert at all schools until further notice (daily). We are extremely concerned about social media posts which read as threats against our schools.

"Similar posts were made at other school districts in the metro Detroit area (Southeastern Michigan) yesterday and have been made again today. We take all threats seriously.

"Extra precautions are being instituted until further notice. This includes, but is not limited to an increased presence of Oak Park Public Safety stationed in and around schools.

"We will proceed with extreme caution and with extra security protocols until further notice. We do not find these posts funny at all. They cause anxiety and concern for students, staff, parents, and communities alike. We are asking If you see something, say something immediately. Oak Park Public Safety is investigating who the originators are of these posts.

"We truly need your help and support. Let’s try to remain calm, but alert. Please be aware of all things and report immediately things that don’t look, sound, or feel right. Also, I urge you to monitor your child’s social media accounts and please make sure any and all weapons are safely locked and stored properly. Please talk with your child about making good decisions daily.

"Our highest priorities are safety/security and teaching/learning. Thanks for understanding the need for

increased safety protocols and a continued partnership between homes and schools."

