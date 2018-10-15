14-year-old girl shot while sitting in living room on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 14-year-old girl is recovering Monday after being shot while sitting in her living room on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the area of Seven Mile and Meyers roads.

Police said the girl's home was not the intended target.

A neighbor told police they saw at least three men running from the area after the shooting.

The girl was shot in the temple and rushed to the hospital, where she is stable, police said.

