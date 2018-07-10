14-year-old killed in ATV crash in Monroe County

LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 14-year-old boy was killed when his ATV was struck by a truck in Monroe County on Monday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff's office released this information:

Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone is reporting a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Monday, July 9,

2018, at approximately 1:35 PM. The crash occurred on Milan-Oakville Road, east of Borso Drive, in

London Township.

Preliminary investigation reveals Cole Ison, age 14, from Maybee, Michigan was operating a green

Kawasaki KX60 dirt bike westbound on Milan-Oakville Road. Mr. Ison attempted a left turn onto

Borso Drive, but was struck by a brown Ford Escape that was traveling eastbound.

Mr. Ison was pronounced deceased at the scene, as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. The

driver of the Ford Escape, Danny Litterell, age 45, from Maybee, Michigan, refused medical

treatment at the scene.

Mr. Ison was wearing a crash helmet. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Monroe Community Ambulance, University of Michigan Survival Flight, and the Milan Area Fire

Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Deputy Sheriff Kevin Mercure of the Monroe County

Sheriff's Office Uniformed Services Division, as well as Deputy Sheriff Jon Cregar of the Traffic

Services Division.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 734-240-7756.

