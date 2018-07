DETROIT - Detroit Police are investigation a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Sturtevant on the city's west side.

According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the lower back after an altercation. He was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

