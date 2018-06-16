14th annual Corvette Fest is Saturday in Lake Orion

Chevrolet unveils it's new 2019 ZR1 Corvette Convertible during the auto trade show AutoMobility LA at Zynderia Studio November 28, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian)

LAKE ORION, Mich. - More than 150 Chevrolet Corvettes will rev their way to Lake Orion Saturday for 2018 Corvette Fest.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Olde World Canterbury Village -- 2359 Joslyn Court -- and features food, Corvettes, "Corvette Fest" cake, award trophies for certain Corvettes and, you guessed it, Corvettes.

A list of stores that will be at the event can be found by clicking here. All proceeds made at the event are donated to Leader Dogs for the Blind.

Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

