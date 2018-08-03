15 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.

Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.

The 15 beaches listed are:

Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach Houghton

Scotch Lake - Scotch Lake Residents Oakland

Newburgh Lake - Newburgh and Sumac Pointes - Hines Park Wayne

Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach Arenac

Bobcat Lake - Bobcat Gogebic

Copper Harbor - Lighthouse Overlook Keweenaw

Eagle Lake - Lakeland Estates Oakland

Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach Macomb

Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park Oakland

Stony Creek Lake-Impoundment - Stony Creek Metropark-Baypoint Beach Macomb

Lake Huron - Forestville Beach Sanilac

Lake Huron - Port Sanilac Park Sanilac

Lake Huron - Lexington Beach Sanilac

St. Clair River - Chrysler Park Beach St. Clair

Chalmers Lake - Woodcrest Farms Subdivision - Claridion Street Oakland

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.