News

15 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels

Some of the levels are due to runoff

By Ken Haddad

baycounty-mi.gov

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.

Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.

The 15 beaches listed are:

  • Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach    Houghton
  • Scotch Lake - Scotch Lake Residents    Oakland
  • Newburgh Lake - Newburgh and Sumac Pointes - Hines Park    Wayne
  • Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach    Arenac
  • Bobcat Lake - Bobcat    Gogebic
  • Copper Harbor - Lighthouse Overlook    Keweenaw
  • Eagle Lake - Lakeland Estates    Oakland
  • Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach    Macomb
  • Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park    Oakland
  • Stony Creek Lake-Impoundment - Stony Creek Metropark-Baypoint Beach    Macomb
  • Lake Huron - Forestville Beach    Sanilac
  • Lake Huron - Port Sanilac Park    Sanilac
  • Lake Huron - Lexington Beach    Sanilac
  • St. Clair River - Chrysler Park Beach    St. Clair
  • Chalmers Lake - Woodcrest Farms Subdivision - Claridion Street    Oakland

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.