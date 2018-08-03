15 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.
Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.
The 15 beaches listed are:
- Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach Houghton
- Scotch Lake - Scotch Lake Residents Oakland
- Newburgh Lake - Newburgh and Sumac Pointes - Hines Park Wayne
- Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach Arenac
- Bobcat Lake - Bobcat Gogebic
- Copper Harbor - Lighthouse Overlook Keweenaw
- Eagle Lake - Lakeland Estates Oakland
- Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach Macomb
- Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park Oakland
- Stony Creek Lake-Impoundment - Stony Creek Metropark-Baypoint Beach Macomb
- Lake Huron - Forestville Beach Sanilac
- Lake Huron - Port Sanilac Park Sanilac
- Lake Huron - Lexington Beach Sanilac
- St. Clair River - Chrysler Park Beach St. Clair
- Chalmers Lake - Woodcrest Farms Subdivision - Claridion Street Oakland
