15 train cars derail in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Police say approximately 15 train cars have derailed in downtown Kalamazoo.

No injuries have been reported. The city's Department of Public Safety says the train was carrying freight, not passengers, and some cars were empty. There's no evidence of hazardous materials being released.

The derailment was reported around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday.

According to WOODTV's reporting, the derailment damaged power lines and other property.

Businesses in the area lost power, it's unclear when services will be restored. Police said there are no reports of injuries and no indication any hazardous materials have been released. One of the cars fell into a building, but nobody was inside.It’s unknown what led to the derailment.

Read more here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.