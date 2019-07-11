15-year-old bicyclist struck by hit-and-run driver in Ypsilanti Township, police say

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 15-year-old boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle in Ypsilanti Township, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at Prospect and Clark roads, police said.

The boy was riding his bicycle on Prospect Road crossing Clark Road when he was struck by a vehicle, according to officials.

Witnesses said the vehicle appeared to slow down as if it was going to stop, but then it continued west on Clark Road.

Witnesses told authorities the 15-year-old had the right-of-way while going through the intersection.

Police said the driver is a 35- to 40-year-old white man. They said he was driving a small, silver hatchback, possibly a Ford Fiesta or Chevy Sonic.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be a broken leg, police said. He is stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.