15-year-old boy in serious condition after drive-by shooter opens fire on party in Detroit

DETROIT - A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot early Sunday during a drive-by shooting at a party in Detroit.

Police said a white Dodge Magnum with at least two occupants drove by the party in the 19100 block of Healy Avenue at 12:25 a.m. and fired several shots. The victim was shot in the left thigh.

Police said the car may have front-end damage. It was last seen traveling northbound on Healy Avenue.

Police believe another shooting victim may be connected to the party.

A 19-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital at 4:25 a.m. He told police he was shot at 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke, but police said the man was observed on Healy Avenue.

