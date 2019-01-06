15-year-old dies after being struck by car in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 15-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon after being struck by a car on 25 Mile Road.

According to authorities, police responded to the area for reports of a traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian. Police and paramedics quickly rendered aid to the 15-year-old boy, who was struck by a 2003 BMW driven by a 33-year-old man.

The boy died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121, extension 470.