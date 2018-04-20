15-year-old girl under investigation after text message threats to shoot up Pontiac school

Officials were called to the Arts & Technology Academy for a report of a student sending threatening texts. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 15-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday, accused of sending text messages threatening to shoot up a school in Pontiac, Oakland County deputies said.

Officials were called to the Arts & Technology Academy -- a charter school in the 800 block of Enterprise Drive -- around 11:59 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student sending threatening texts.

Deputies spoke to another 15-year-old girl, who said she had received texts from a randomly generated phone number that threatened to shoot up the school.

Investigators learned that the student who sent the texts was a ninth-grader who was currently inside the school. Officials found her, and when she was questioned at the Pontiac Substation, the girl admitted to sending the text messages, investigators said.

The student was released to her parents after questioning. Her parents allowed deputies to search their home, and no weapons were found.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case, and deputies are continuing to investigate.

