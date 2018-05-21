17-foot sculpture 'Waiting' to be on display during viewing party at Campus Martius

A viewing party for the new sculpture, Waiting, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday evening between Campus Martius Park and One Campus Martius. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A new piece of art will officially be open to the public in Detroit during its viewing party Tuesday evening.

The sculpture, titled 'Waiting," is set between One Campus Martius and Campus Martius Park. It is a bronze sculpture of a parent and a child with a skull and crossbones for heads.

Brian Donnelly, also known as KAWS, is the artist behind the 17-foot statue. The New Jersey native began his career as a graffiti artist.

"I'm excited to bring my newest large-scale sculpture 'Waiting' to Detroit," he said in a press release. "Detroit has an incredible cultural history and I'm proud to have my work permanently displayed in the city."

The viewing party is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Donnelly will be in attendance.

This statue was purchased by Quicken Loans and Bedrock founder Dan Gilbert and his wife Jennifer, who manages their Detroit Art Collection.

"It is very important to us that the works we chose for the collection are both approachable and strategically located where everyone can enjoy them," Jennifer Gilbert said in a press release. "We chose One Campus Martius as the location for 'Waiting' because it is in the heart of the action, where the sculpture can become synonymous with downtown's momentum."

It is unknown how much the Gilbert's paid for the sculpture.

