16 things to do this weekend in metro Detroit, Jan. 26-28

All Weekend

American Landscape: An Exploration of Art and Humanity

Arab American National Museum

Dearborn -- Free with museum admission

For Atlanta-based artist Nabil Mousa, the color orange is a visual metaphor for the fear experienced by those marginalized because of their gender identity or sexual identity.

This mixed-media exhibition takes up the fraught politics of LGBTQ+ rights in the United States. Born in Syria and raised in a conservative Christian household in the U.S., Mousa incorporates the cultural tensions of both countries into his practice, pitting socio-religious oppression against self-realization. His work is always framed by hope for greater equality, no matter how naive or impossible that might seem in the face of ever-challenging political and religious differences.

Friday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday – noon to 5 p.m.

Making Home: Contemporary Works

Detroit Institute of Arts

Free with museum admission

Around 50 works in a variety of media both affirm common symbols of domestic space and question popular ideas of home as a symbol of comfort, belonging and permanency.

Among the art included is contemporary photographer Carrie Mae Weems’ groundbreaking work, and a new acquisition by the DIA, The Kitchen Table Series, which explores the relationship between gender and domesticity. Works by celebrated Detroit-based artists Bill Rauhauser and Charles McGee are also included in the show, providing viewers with images of Detroit that address several themes in "Making Home," including the effects of urbanization. Viewers will have the opportunity to see works that have not been on public view recently, including Lorna Simpson’s work on felt, "Bathroom." Such a work, along with images such as Andrew Moore’s "Dry Dock, Detroit, Michigan" and Roger Shimomura’s "American Guardian" present home as an idea that is constantly changing and existing in places one would not readily assume to be a home.

Friday -- 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maya Stovall: Liquor Store Theatre Performance Films

Cranbrook Art Museum

Bloomfield Hills -- $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 students

In Liquor Store Theatre, Detroit-based artist Maya Stovall situates her stage in the public parking lots, sidewalks and streets in front of liquor stores in her McDougall-Hunt neighborhood in Detroit.

In an area with few operating storefronts, the liquor stores have become the de-facto centers of commerce, including groceries and electronics, and a place for residents to socialize. The unannounced performances include herself and several dancers that perform a meditative-style of ballet and jazz with the occasional bystander joining in the movement. Beyond the dancers' bodies, the performance ruptures the stilted choreography of daily life for the people in the neighborhood -- a moment of curiosity and spectacle just for them. After each performance, Stovall engages her audience in conversation and documents their personal experiences, musings and predictions about Detroit’s socio-economic condition and future.

Dance is not the objective, but a conduit for communication and reflection.

Friday -- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday -- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday -- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Space School

Longway Planetarium

Flint -- $6 adults, $4 seniors, $4 children

Dive into the underwater world of outer space!

Plunge into microgravity simulation in the world’s most high-tech swimming pool, where astronauts practice repairing the International Space Station. Explore an extreme underwater training habitat as you discover how astronauts test equipment, conduct experiments, and live in isolation to prepare for space.

Thursday -- 4 p.m.

Friday -- 7 p.m.

Saturday -- 7 p.m.

Monet: Framing Life

Detroit Institute of Arts

$19.50 adults, $7 children

This intimate exhibition focuses on the DIA’s only painting by Claude Monet — "Rounded Flower Bed (Corbeille de fleurs)," formerly known as "Gladioli" and recently retitled based on new research.

Monet painted this work while living in the Paris suburb of Argenteuil between late 1871 and early 1878. His time in Argenteuil was especially productive, for it was there that he and fellow avant-garde painters formed the Impressionists. Experience the DIA’s painting together with 10 other Argenteuil paintings by Monet and fellow impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and discover the story behind the creation of "Rounded Flower Bed (Corbeille de fleurs)" and how it fits into the history of Monet’s work and the Impressionist movement.

Friday -- 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bat Zone Tour

Organization for Bat Conservation

Pontiac -- $7

Take a personal tour with a trained education specialist to experience bats from around the world, a two-toed sloth and skunks. Visit with the largest species of bat in the world and even meet a colony of vampire bats. Learn fun facts you never knew and ways you can take action to help save the bats.

Friday -- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday -- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday

Bocce with the Brothers

Villa Penna

Sterling Heights -- $50

The sixth Annual Bocce with the Brothers fundraising event will feature a buffet dinner, cash bar, live and silent auctions, live music, dancing and unlimited bocce ball.

Also featured will be Frank Krause’s Uptown Sound, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen Choir, Piano by Noelle Morabito Borgia and Joe Recchia, and speed painter Dave Santia. Santia will be creating three paintings as live auction items.

Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

41st Ann Arbor Folk Festival

Hill Auditorium

Ann Arbor -- tickets range from $42.50 to $360

The 41st Ann Arbor Folk Festival, a fundraiser for The Ark, Ann Arbor's nonprofit home for folk, roots and ethnic music.

Presented by The Ark and Ford Motor Company Fund with support from the University of Michigan Center for Campus Involvement. Friday's lineup includes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, JJ Grey & Mofro, Lori McKenna, Stephen Kellogg, Dead Horses, Chastity Brown and Joe Pug.

Friday -- 6 p.m.

Nadim Azzam - Ann Arbor Folk Festival After Party

Blue Tractor at Mash

Ann Arbor

Follow up the Folk Festival with live acoustic hip-hop artist and singer-songwriter Nadim Azzam at Mash with saxophone accompaniment by Jacob LaChance.

Stay warm from the winter weather while you drink your brews and enjoy some tunes.

Friday -- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Team USA vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints

USA Hockey Arena

Plymouth -- $10 to $12

Why come to HockeyTown and not watch some Hockey?

Come watch USA Hockey's National Under-17 Team take on the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday. All local teachers and administrators will receive two complimentary hockey game tickets. Additional tickets are just $5. All teachers in attendance will be entered into a raffle to win (2) $500 school donations!

Friday -- 7 p.m.

Saturday

Eastern Market Saturday Market

Eastern Market

Detroit's historic Eastern Market remains open on Saturdays during the winter season.

Bustling with as many as 45,000 visitors in a day, the Saturday Market is one of America’s most original destinations for fresh produce, meats, baked goods, flowers and local art.

Saturday -- 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Andrew W.K.araoke: The Party Party

The Loving Touch,

Ferndale

It's time to party at The Loving Touch. Join us for a special evening of partying in honor of all things that are party.

Including pizza, drinks, pool, giant Jenga, Twister and more, this karaoke party event is sure to bring a smile to anyone looking to replicate the lifestyle of Michigan's own party icon, Andrew WK.

Come dressed in your dirtiest white T-shirt, white pants and sneakers and party like you've never partied before.

Saturday -- 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Little Caesars Arena

Tickets range from $41 to $237

Detroit offers more than just hockey, in terms of major sports.

This Saturday, the Detroit Pistons will go up against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the beautiful new Little Caesars Arena. If you haven't been to the venue yet, this would be a great game to start you off.

Fun Fact: The Oklahoma Thunder is one of 14 major sports teams in the United States that doesn't end with an "s." Can you list the other 13?

Saturday -- 5 p.m.

Sunday

Super Bowls & Books

Greenspace Cafe

Ferndale

Join Chef Sylwia and Dr. Joel Kahn at GreenSpace Café for a pop-up dinner and book signing!

Chef Sylwia will be showcasing menu items from our new Royal Oak location but at our Ferndale mainstay with the full bar to back it up. Reservations recommended but not required. Limited seating will be available for this come as you are, a la carte affair.

Kahn is celebrating the release of his new book "The Plant-Based Solution: America's Healthy Heart Doc's Plan to Power Your Health," and will be on hand to talk about, sign and sell copies all night.

Sunday -- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tech Ladies Detroit Paper Brunch

Hayden's Bar & Grill

Canton

This will be a casual, intimate event with a focus on spreading knowledge. Unfortunately limited to 10-15 people, so please make sure you can attend before RSVP'ing

If you have a resume you’d like reviewed, you are asked to bring a few copies. If you have a favorite book or blog that has helped you professionally in someway, bring it or a link to it to have a discussion about it. If you can’t think of anything, come and share the discussion.

The event is free but guests will be responsible for paying their own way and brunch is available for purchase.

Sunday -- 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Scrap Detroit - Welding Festival

Lexus Velodrome

Art and bicycling and family fun come together at the Lexus Velodrome to support four local nonprofits, including Mint Artists Guild, Detroit Fitness Foundation, Wrench Detroit and SPARC.

Bid on kinetic bicycle sculptures from the SCRAP Detroit Welding Festival or art and food in a silent auction. Families will enjoy face painting, arts and crafts activities and watch live painting of a bicycle by a Mint Guild Artist.

Sunday -- 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

