16-year-old arrested for painting racist graffiti in Warren, police say

WARREN, Mich. - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for painting swastikas and other markings in multiple locations throughout Warren, police said.

“We take this very seriously,” Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said.

Dwyer said the teen damaged several fences and homes in a Warren neighborhood.

“This whole community was very upset with the graffiti that was pretty well spread out in the northeast district of Warren,” Dwyer said.

Police caught the teenager over the weekend while he was riding his bike. Police said a black spray paint can was in his bag.

“The suspect did confess to all four of the graffiti (incidents)," Dwyer said. "He stated that the reasoning he did this was he wanted to get a rise out of people."

Police said the teen will be charged with malicious destruction of property.

Police said the teen will be asked to pay the homeowners for the cost of the damage.

