16-year-old boy faces judge after Ypsilanti Township man killed

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Antoine Perry, 16, was in court Friday for the preliminary examination of the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Ypsilanti Township man at a Wayne athletic center.

Perry entered the courtroom with handcuffs on his wrists and ankles. He is being charged as an adult.

The judge heard from key witnesses who placed Perry at the scene and with the gun.

The shooting happened Nov. 26 at about 5:20 p.m. According to police, Perry shot and killed the man during a drug transaction.

"I asked him what was he going to do with that gun, and he said, 'If he uses it, I'm going to use mine. If he uses his, I'm going to use mine,'" said Perry's ex-girlfriend.

She said Perry admitted he was going to steal weed from someone at the athletic center. When they got to the center, she said, Perry and another friend got out the car, and seconds later, the friend ran back to the car, telling her Perry shot the victim.

David Mavaeo was working out at the athletic center when he heard gunshots in the parking lot.

"After he fired the shots, he turned around and ran back towards the corner of the building, where he was initially," Mavaeo said. "I saw the other gentleman he was with ran across the building."

Perry is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm.

Judge says there is probable cause for a hearing.

