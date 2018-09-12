16-year-old girl seriously injured in car-surfing incident, Oakland County police say

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured Monday after falling from the hood of a moving vehicle and striking her head on the pavement, police said.

The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. when the driver, also a 16-year-old female, pulled into the victim's driveway to drop her off after school. Investigators said the victim exited the vehicle before jumping back onto the hood of the car as the driver was backing out.

According to investigators, the driver continued down the road approximately 100 feet with the victim still hanging on. The victim then lost her grip and struck the back of her head on the pavement, causing serious injury, police said.

The girl was transported to McLaren Hospital - Oakland in serious condition, according to officials.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

