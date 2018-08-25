16-year-old killed in Detroit shooting near intersection of Seven Mile Road, Braille Street

DETROIT - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night near a gas station located by the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Braille Street.
UPDATE: Deadly shooting on Detroit's east side kills 16-year-old, wounds 15-year-old
According to authorities, two teenagers were changing a tire on a gray Chevrolet Impala when shots were fired.
The two teenagers were struck by gunfire as they fled the scene.
A 15-year-old was shot in the arm and is expected to live.
A 16-year-old was killed.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.
