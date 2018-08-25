16-year-old killed in Detroit shooting near intersection of Seven Mile Road, Braille Street

DETROIT - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night near a gas station located by the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Braille Street.

UPDATE: Deadly shooting on Detroit's east side kills 16-year-old, wounds 15-year-old

According to authorities, two teenagers were changing a tire on a gray Chevrolet Impala when shots were fired.

The two teenagers were struck by gunfire as they fled the scene.

A 15-year-old was shot in the arm and is expected to live.

A 16-year-old was killed.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

