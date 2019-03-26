$16M mixed-use development planned for Southwest Detroit, near Michigan Central Station

A $16 million development, bringing housing and retail space to Southwest Detroit, was announced Tuesday morning.

Detroit has selected Detroit-based developer Woodborn Partners for a new mixed-use, mixed-income project in the Hubbard Richard neighborhood and Mexicantown Business District of Southwest Detroit, along the border of Corktown. The site, currently vacant land, sits adjacent to the Michigan Central Station and other neighborhood landmarks.

The $16 million project will build 60 new apartment units, add 5,000 square feet of retail along Bagley and 40 parking spaces, which will be hidden behind the new structure. The development aims to build upon the strengths of the Bagley Street commercial corridor and enhance connectivity between the two neighborhoods. The four-story development will also include outdoor amenities that will connect to the planned May Creek Greenway.

“As the city’s revitalization spreads into the neighborhoods, we are focused on developing high-quality and affordable mixed-use projects that fit in with the existing culture of the neighborhood,” said Donald Rencher, director of Housing and Revitalization for the City of Detroit. “Woodborn Partners are well-suited to fill in this gap in a thriving neighborhood, and we know that they will work with the city and residents to make sure the project meets the needs of community.”

