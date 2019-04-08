17 dogs, 1 cat rescued from Lincoln Park house fire

Police said 16 dogs and one cat were rescued from the house. A 17th dog was found Monday during the investigation.

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - On Sunday morning at around 7 a.m. the Lincoln Park Fire Department responded to a fire on Farnham Street where a home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from the Ecorse Fire Department were dispatched immediately to offer assistance. The homeowner was able to get out of the house on his own. He was taken a hospital afterward.

The animals were taken to different animal hospitals in the area. The puppy found Monday was returned to the homeowner.

The Lincoln Park Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.



