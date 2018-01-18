17 men arrested by U.S. Border Patrol in Northern Michigan

NOGALES, AZ - MAY 14: The U.S. Border Patrol emblem is seen on the side of an agent's truck patrolling the border May 14, 2006 in Nogales, Arizona. U.S. President George W. Bush will address the nation on the immigration issue May 15. (Photo…

GRAYLING, Mich. - Nearly 20 men were arrested this week in a U.S. Border Control operation in Northern Michigan.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol arrested 17 individuals during five different vehicle stops in Grayling, Michigan.

Records show that 15 of the men were from Mexico; two of them were from Honduras. Two of the men had been removed from the U.S. before, and one was a convicted felon, according to investigators.

“Any time you can take an aggravated felon off the streets, I think that says a lot," said Kris Grogan, a public affairs officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. "This individual previously was charged with some drug charges with the intent to distribute so that’s a win for us. It’s not just a win for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the United States Border Patrol, it’s a win for our children and for everyone else in the United States.”

Customs told WPBN that these arrests are not related to the crack down on illegal immigration.

"I-75 is a direct route from the border areas, and those are the areas that we patrol," Grogan said. "We have grown over the years so people see us more frequently around the state of Michigan."

DHS to block Haitians from temporary visas

The Department of Homeland Security will stop allowing Haitians to get temporary agricultural and seasonal visas -- a move that comes amid concerns about the Trump administration's feelings toward immigrants of that country and broader restrictions on legal immigration.

The announcement to be published in the Federal Register on Thursday will remove Haiti from a list of countries that are eligible for the visas, called the H-2A agricultural and the H-2B non-agricultural temporary permits.

