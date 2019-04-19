17-year-old arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 3-year-old in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 17-year-old has been arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old child in Redford Township.

People walking in Lola Park allegedly witnessed the incident and called police. Police said the child was sexually assaulted under a bridge during the day.

Witnesses told Local 4 they saw the 17-year-old taking the child to the swing set. They said they saw the teen push the child in the swing, allowing the boy to rub up against his groin.

They allegedly witnessed the teen take the child under a nearby bridge and that's when they contacted police.

An officer arrived, gun drawn, and told both the teen and the child to come out from under the bridge. Both had their pants down to their ankles.

Redford police said the teen is known to the child's family. The family of the child said the teen has developmental issues.

The teen is in police custody and the case is being sent to the prosecutor's office for review.



