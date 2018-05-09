17-year-old boy in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. - A 17-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Inkster.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. in the 4100 block of Klink Avenue, near Kenwood and Pierce streets.

The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He is currently in critical condition.

No other information was made available.

Anyone with information on this incident, please contact the Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

