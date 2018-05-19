17-year-old boy killed in single-car crash in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 17-year-old boy was killed in a single car crash early Saturday morning in Macomb County.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office provided this information:

On 5-19-18, at approximately 4:20 a.m., Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on 28 Mile Rd, west of Mount Vernon in Washington Township. A driver passing by had observed the single vehicle on the side of the road near a tree and called the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a 2006 black Dodge Dakota and a deceased white male trapped underneath the vehicle.

The deceased male was later identified as Gavin Miller, 17, out of Washington Township. No other persons were located and it was later learned that Miller was the lone driver of the vehicle.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the cause of this crash.

