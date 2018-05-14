17-year-old boy to be sentenced for social media threat that closed 2 Farmington schools

FARMINGTON, Mich. - A 17-year-old boy from Redford Township is expected to be sentenced Monday afternoon in connection with a social media threat that prompted two schools to close in the Farmington Public School District.

Myreon Daquan Davis pleaded guilty to false report or threat of terrorism.

The message was posted to social media at the end of the school day on March 21. School officials called Farmington Hills police after learning about the threat and investigators determined Davis was responsible. He was arrested that night.

Farmington Community School and Farmington Central High School were closed the following day out of an abundance of caution.

Davis was a student at Farmington Central High School.

There were a number of threats in Michigan since the massacre that killed 17 high school students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Federal authorities and local law enforcement have stressed serious charges with stiff penalties for anyone suspected of making a threat of violence against a school.

RELATED: Michigan law enforcement agencies stress serious charges for school threats

While the charges may include 20-year felonies, the actual sentence handed down could be lighter.

In the first of many sentences to come in connection with the string of school threats, a 17-year-old boy was sentenced to three months in jail and three months of probation after pleading guilty to two 20-year felonies and two 4-year felonies. He was even sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act to keep the criminal offenses off his record.

READ BACK: Teen who made threats to Plymouth-Canton high schools gets 3 months in jail, 3 years probation

ClickOnDetroit will live stream the sentencing hearing at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.