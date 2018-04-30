17-year-old Dearborn resident killed in single-car crash

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police say a 17-year-old was killed in a single-car crash early Monday morning.

Here's the info from the Dearborn Police Department:

On April 30, 2018, at approximately 1:07 a.m., Dearborn officers responded to the area of southbound Greenfield and Hubbard on a report of a serious injury accident.

Upon the officers arrival they discovered a 2005 Nissan Maxima which had been involved in a single motor vehicle traffic crash. The vehicle was being driven by a seventeen year old Dearborn resident.

The initial investigation revealed that the Nissan left the roadway, struck a support cable for the traffic signals, and then struck a tree before coming to rest in the median.

The driver and only occupant of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation, but at this time alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad stated, “The Dearborn Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the victim’s family. This is a terrible tragedy and we are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the accident to please contact the Dearborn Police Department’s Accident Investigation Bureau at (313) 943-2246.”

