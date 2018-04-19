17-year-old girl arraigned, banned from school property after Port Huron High School threat

PORT HURON, Mich. - A 17-year-old girl was arraigned Thursday after police said she made a threat toward Port Huron High School earlier this week.

Brenna Simpson, of Smiths Creek, is charged with one count of attempted unlawful posting, a one-year misdemeanor. She is being held on $25,000 bail.

Police said the threat was reported Monday.

Simpson, who was a senior, has been banned from school property.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7.

