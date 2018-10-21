News

17-year-old girl being tested for diseases after biting, spitting on Michigan State troopers

By Dane Sager Kelly

DETROIT - A 17-year-old girl is being tested for infectious diseases after she bit, scratched and spat on multiple people.

According to authorities, at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a car crash near the intersection of I-96 and the Davidson Freeway. The driver was a 17-year-old girl who had a warrant for her arrest. Police said she resisted arrest and bit, scratched and spit on the responding trooper, other police officers and the tow truck driver. 

All parties were taken to the hospital. The girl is being tested for infectious diseases. 

The troopers sustained minor injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing.

