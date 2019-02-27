17-year-old girl robbed at gunpoint while walking to meet friend in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 17-year-old girl was robbed at gunpoint while walking to meet a friend in Ypsilanti Township, police said.
The incident happened at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of Kensington Drive.
Police said the girl was walking from a friend's house to meet another friend when two teenagers robbed her.
Nobody was hurt and no shots were fired, according to authorities.
Police found one of the suspects, a 15-year-old boy. He is in custody at a juvenile detention facility.
The other suspect is not in custody, officials said.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.