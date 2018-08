DETROIT - A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended by Detroit police following a shooting that occurred Friday.

According to authorities, at about 6:30 p.m., four people were shot on the porch of a home in the 6300 block of Vinewood Street. One is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the stomach.

A resident witnessed the 17-year old fleeing the area.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.